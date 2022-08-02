Face Mask Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Face Mask Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Face Mask Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A face mask is a device that you place over your nose and mouth to clean the air that you breathe. The mask filters out particles in the air, such as dust, pollen, and other allergens. Face masks are available in a variety of styles, including disposable, reusable, and even fashion masks.

Key Trends

The key trends in Face Mask market are increased use of face masks in daily life along with growing number of people are interested in face masks that offer more protection from the sun and other environmental factors. In addition, more people are looking for face masks that are comfortable & easy to wear, offer more than one layer of protection, and can be reused or disposed of after use.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the face mask market. First, the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to a significant increase in demand for face masks, as people look to protect themselves from the virus. Secondly, governments and health authorities around the world have been recommending the use of face masks as a way to help prevent the spread of the virus. This has led to a third driver of increased demand, as businesses look to source face masks for their employees. Finally, the availability of face masks has also increased, as manufacturers have ramped up production in response to the increased demand.

Key Market Segments

By Type N95 Masks Surgical Masks Others

By Nature Disposable Reusable

By Material Cotton Polypropylene Others

By Distribution Channel Online Offline



Key Market Players

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd

Foss Performance Materials, LLC

Cantel Medical Corp.

