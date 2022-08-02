1-Hexene Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global 1-Hexene Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 1-Hexene Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

1-Hexene is a hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C6H12. It is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 66Â°C and a density of 0.86 g/cm3. 1-Hexene is used as a monomer in the production of polyethylene.

Key Trends

The key trends in 1-Hexene technology are in the areas of production, processing, and applications.

In terms of production, 1-Hexene is typically produced as a by-product of ethylene production. However, there has been an increase in the use of alternative feedstocks such as butane and propane to produce 1-Hexene.

In terms of processing, 1-Hexene can be processed via two main routes: catalytic cracking and oligomerization. Catalytic cracking is the most common route and typically yields a high yield of 1-Hexene.

In terms of applications, 1-Hexene is most commonly used as a comonomer in the production of polyethylene. Other common applications include the production of solvents, adhesives, and coatings.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the 1-hexene market include the increasing demand for polyethylene and the growing demand for ethylene in the Asia-Pacific region.

The other drivers include the increasing demand for 1-hexene in the automotive and construction industries. The rising demand for 1-hexene in the packaging industry is also driving the market.

Market Segments

The 1-hexene market is segmented by application, end-use, and region. By application, it is bifurcated into flavors, perfumes, dyes, resins, and others. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into paper industry, consumer goods, chemical industry, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 1-hexene market includes players such as Sasol, The Linde Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Ineos, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and others.

