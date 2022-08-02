Coconut Oil Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Cargill, Parachute, Adams Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —Global Coconut Oil Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Coconut Oil Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Coconut oil is a type of edible oil that is extracted from the meat of mature coconuts. It has a long shelf life and a high smoke point, making it ideal for use in cooking and baking. Coconut oil is also a popular ingredient in beauty products and has a number of health benefits.

Key Trends

Coconut oil has been used for centuries as traditional medicine and as a cooking oil. In recent years, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of coconut oil, driven in part by claims that it has a range of health benefits.

Coconut oil is now available in a variety of forms, including virgin, refined, and fractionated. Virgin coconut oil is made from the flesh of the coconut and has a higher concentration of nutrients than other types of coconut oil. Refined coconut oil has been processed to remove impurities and has a milder flavor than virgin coconut oil. Fractionated coconut oil has been further processed to remove all the long-chain fatty acids, leaving only the healthy medium-chain fatty acids.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the coconut oil market are health benefits, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles.

Health benefits: Coconut oil is known for its health benefits, such as reducing cholesterol levels, improving heart health, and aiding in weight loss. These health benefits are attracting more consumers to use coconut oil, which is driving the growth of the coconut oil market. Rising disposable incomes: With the global economy improving, people are now having more disposable income. This is leading to people spending more on health and wellness products, such as coconut oil.

Key Market Players

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Dry Coconut

Wet Coconut

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Snacks

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Market Players

Cargill

Parachute

Adams Group

Aluan

Adani Wilmar

Marico Limited

A.B. Enterprises

Windmill Organics

