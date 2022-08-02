Building Information Modeling Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Building Information Modeling Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process that uses computer-aided design (CAD) software to create a digital representation of a physical structure. The model can be used to plan, construct, and manage the building throughout its lifecycle.

BIM technology can be used to create a variety of different types of models, including three-dimensional (3D) models, four-dimensional (4D) models (which include time-based information), and five-dimensional (5D) models (which include cost information). BIM models can be used for a variety of purposes, including construction planning, coordination, and execution; facility management; and post-occupancy evaluations.

Key Players

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble

Dassault

RIB Software

ASITE

AVEVA

Key Trends and Drivers

The use of BIM has increased in the construction industry due to its various benefits, such as improved coordination and communication among project stakeholders, reduced rework, and shorter project duration. The increased adoption of BIM by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is one of the key trends that is driving the growth of the BIM market.

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific BIM market is driven by the increasing construction activities in the region and the growing awareness of the benefits of BIM among construction professionals.

Market Segments

By Deployment Type

On Premises Deployment

Cloud Deployment

By Offering Type

Software

Services

By Project Lifecycle

Preconstruction

Construction

Operation

By Application

Buildings

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others

