Silicon Photonics Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Silicon photonics is a technology that uses light waves to transmit information using silicon chips. This technology is used in a variety of applications including data communications, fiber optic communications, and optical computing. Silicon photonics offers a number of advantages over traditional electronics, including higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and improved thermal stability.

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Global Foundries

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Key Trends and Drivers

The silicon photonics technology is used in various applications such as data center, interconnects, consumer electronics, and optoelectronics. The silicon photonics market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and data storage.

The data center is one of the major application areas for silicon photonics. The silicon photonics technology is used in data center for various applications such as data communications, high-performance computing, and storage area networks.

The silicon photonics technology is also used in consumer electronics for various applications such as mobile phones, digital cameras, and laptops.

Market Segments

By Product

Transceiver

Variable optical attenuator

Switch

Cable

Sensor

By Components

Active

Passive

By Application

Data centers & HPC

Telecommunication

Medical

Others

