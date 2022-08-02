Beverage Cans Market Is Expected To Witness A Huge Growth Over The Forecast Period

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Beverage Cans Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Beverage cans are made from aluminum or steel and are used to hold various types of beverages, such as soda, beer, and energy drinks. The cans are usually lined with a plastic or paper liner to prevent the beverage from coming into contact with the metal.

Beverage cans are produced using a process called two-piece drawing and redrawing. First, a sheet of aluminum or steel is cut into a circular shape. This blank is then placed on a mandrel (a metal rod) and drawn into a cylinder. The bottom of the can is then crimped onto the mandrel.

Key Players

Ball Corp.

Orora Packaging

The Olayan Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh S.A.

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the growth of the beverage cans market are the growing demand for canned beverages, the increasing preference for cans over other types of packaging, and the growing popularity of aluminum cans. The major restraints for the growth of the market are the high cost of cans and the environmental concerns associated with them.

The major trend in the beverage cans market is the increasing use of aluminum cans. Aluminum cans are lightweight, durable, and recyclable, which makes them a preferred choice for beverage packaging. The other trends in the market are the increasing use of easy-open ends and the development of new technologies for can manufacturing.

Market Segments

By Material

Aluminum

Steel

By Application

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Fruit &Vegetable Juices

Others

