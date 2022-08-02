Genomics Market Analysis, Size, Applications Share, Trends & Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Genomics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Genomics is the study of genes and their function. The market for genomics is expected to grow in the coming years as the technology becomes more affordable and accessible.

Products in the genomics market include sequencing, microarrays, and PCR. Sequencing is the most popular product, accounting for over half of the market share. Microarrays are used for gene expression and SNP analysis, while PCR is used for DNA amplification and sequencing.

The applications of genomics include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and agricultural biotechnology. The drug discovery market is the largest application, accounting for over half of the market share. Genomics is also used in disease diagnosis, such as cancer, and in agricultural biotechnology, such as crop improvement.

Key Players

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in the genomics market are the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the increasing funding for genomics research.

Market Segments

By Type

Consumable

Software

Services

By Technology

PCR

Sequencing

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

By End-Use

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



