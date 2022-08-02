Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Contact Center Software Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Contact center software is a type of customer relationship management (CRM) software that helps businesses manage their customer interactions. Contact center software includes a variety of features, such as call routing, call recording, and automatic call distribution (ACD). Contact center software can be used by businesses of all sizes.

Key Players

Aspect Software, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Avoxi

Cisco Systems

Genesys

InContact

Five9, Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends and drivers of Contact Center Software Market include the following:

Rising Number of Contact Centers

Increasing Demand for Self-Service

Growing Popularity of Social Media

Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Contact Center Software

Increasing Adoption of AI-based Technologies

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Software Type

Intelligent Call Routing

IVR

Workforce Management

Reporting and Analytics

Security Functions

Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Education

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Others

