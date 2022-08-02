Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

A Battlefield Management System (BMS) is a software application that supports military commanders in planning, executing, and monitoring operations on the battlefield. A BMS typically provides a common operating picture (COP) of the battlefield, which is shared by all members of the commander’s staff. The COP includes information on the locations and movements of friendly and enemy forces, as well as terrain features and other important data.

BMSs are used by militaries around the world, and their capabilities have been steadily increasing in recent years. Many BMSs now include features such as decision support tools, real-time chat, and mapping tools. Some BMSs are also integrated with other systems, such as air traffic control systems and satellite imagery systems.

Market Segments

The Battlefield Management Systems Market is segmented by solution, platform, system, end-user and region. By solution the market is divided into hardware and software. Based on platform it is segmented into armored vehicles, headquarter, command centers and soldier systems, On the basis of system it is bifurcated into computing, communication & networking, command & control and others. By end-user it is bifurcated into army, navy and air force. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Battlefield Management Systems Market includes players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Leonardo SPA, BAE Systems, Atos SE, Saab AB, Aselsan and Elbit Systems.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) market are the need for real-time information, the need to reduce friendly fire incidents, and the need for enhanced situational awareness. BMS systems provide commanders with real-time information about the battlefield, which helps them make better decisions.

BMS systems also help reduce friendly fire incidents by providing information about the location of friendly forces. In addition, BMS systems provide enhanced situational awareness by allowing commanders to track the movement of enemy forces

