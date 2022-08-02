crane Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Tadano

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global crane report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on crane market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A crane is a type of machine, generally equipped with a hoist rope, wire ropes or chains, and sheaves, that can be used both to lift and lower materials and to move them horizontally. It is one of the oldest types of machines, dating back to at least the 5th century BC in Greece.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in cranes technology that are worth mentioning. First, there is a trend towards larger and more powerful cranes. This is being driven by the increasing size and weight of the loads that need to be lifted, as well as the need for greater lifting capacity at height. second, there is a trend toward more sophisticated and automated controls. This is driven by the need for greater accuracy and safety in crane operation. third, there is a trend toward more energy-efficient cranes. This is driven by the need to reduce operating costs and by environmental concerns. fourth, there is a trend toward lighter and more compact cranes. This is driven by the need for greater portability and by the increasing use of cranes in confined spaces. fifth, there is a trend toward more versatile cranes. This is driven by the need to handle a greater variety of loads and by the increasing use of cranes in multi-purpose applications.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21695

Market Segments

The Cranes Market is segmented on the basis of type, mobility, business type, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into overhead travelling cranes, transporter cranes, gantry cranes, bridge cranes, and others. According to business type, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftersales. On the basis of mobility, it is classified into static and mobile. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Cranes Market report includes players such as Cargotec Corporation, Kito Corporation, Konecranes Plc, Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21695

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cranes market include the increasing construction activities, the need for efficient and safe lifting solutions, and the growing demand from the maritime sector. The construction industry is one of the major end-users of cranes and the increasing number of construction projects is expected to drive the demand for cranes over the forecast period. The maritime sector is another major end-user of cranes and the growing demand for efficient and safe lifting solutions is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700