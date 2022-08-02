Antimicrobial additives Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: BASF SE, BioCote Limited, Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Microban International Limited, Milliken Chemical

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Antimicrobial additives are substances that are added to products to help prevent the growth of microorganisms. These additives can be found in a variety of products, including paints, coatings, adhesives, plastics, and textiles. They are often used in products that come into contact with food or water, as they can help to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and other microorganisms. Antimicrobial additives can also be used in products that are used in healthcare settings, as they can help to prevent the spread of infection.

Antimicrobial additives are substances that are added to products to help prevent the growth of microorganisms. These additives can be found in a variety of products, including paints, coatings, adhesives, plastics, and textiles. They are often used in products that come into contact with food or water, as they can help to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and other microorganisms. Antimicrobial additives can also be used in products that are used in healthcare settings, as they can help to prevent the spread of infection.

Market Segments

The Antimicrobial Additives Market is segmented by product type, application, end-use and region. By product type, the market is categorized into inorganic antimicrobial additives and organic antimicrobial additives. By application, the market is classified into plastic, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, and others. By end-use, the market is fragmented into construction, automotive, healthcare, food & beverage, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Antimicrobial Additives Market includes players such as BASF SE, BioCote Limited, Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Microban International Limited, Milliken Chemical, Sanitized AG, Lyondell Basell, PolyOne Corporation, and DOW Inc.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the antimicrobial additives market include the increasing demand for antimicrobial additive-treated products, the growing awareness about the benefits of antimicrobial additives, and the stringent regulations regarding the use of antimicrobial additives.

The demand for antimicrobial additive-treated products is increasing due to the growing awareness about the benefits of antimicrobial additives. Antimicrobial additives are added to products to prevent the growth of microorganisms and to improve the shelf life of products.

