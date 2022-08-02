Smart water management Report PDF 2022: Business Plan, Manufacturing Process, Plant Cost, Raw Materials, Price Trends, Industry Analysis, Machinery Requirement 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Smart water management report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart water management market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart water management is a holistic approach to water resources management that considers all aspects of water use and the water cycle. It aims to optimize the use of water resources and minimize the negative impact of water use on the environment.

Market Segments

The Smart Water Management Market is segmented by water meter, solution, service, end-user, and region. By water meter, the market is divided into AMR and AMI. Based on solution it is segmented into enterprise asset management, network management, and smart irrigation. On the basis of service, it is bifurcated into professional and managed. By end-user, it is bifurcated into commercial & industrial, residential. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Smart Water Management Market includes players such as Siemens, IBM, ABB, Honeywell Elster, Schneider Electric, Itron, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and Trimble Water.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the smart water management market. Firstly, the ever-increasing water scarcity across the globe is a key driver of this market. With the growing population and the consequent increase in water demand, the available water resources are becoming increasingly scarce. This is especially true in arid and semi-arid regions.

Secondly, the rising costs of water treatment and distribution are another key drivers of the smart water management market. With the traditional methods of water treatment and distribution becoming increasingly expensive, utilities and municipalities are looking for more cost-effective solutions. Smart water management solutions help in reducing the costs associated with water treatment and distribution.

