Pod Vapes Market is projected to grow at 18.8% CAGR through 2027

A recent study of Fact.MR estimates sales of pod vapes to reach 500 million units in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth of 18.5% over 2018. Growth of the pod vapes market can be attributed to the rising concerns about the adverse impact of smoking on health and availability of a multitude of flavored pod vapes.

High nicotine concentration in pod vape flavors has been a key concern among consumers, with several studies linking use of the vaping systems with respiratory ailments and cancer. Regulatory authorities are taking efforts towards curbing the sales of pod vapes, to arrest increasing incidences of nicotine addiction among teenagers. This has prompted pod vapes manufacturers to launch flavors with low nicotine concentration to reduce the adverse impact of vaping on human health.

The pod vapes market has matured in recent years, driven by a combination of industry-specific and macroeconomic factors. Pod vapes are gaining increasing traction owing to their compact, portable size, and effective nicotine delivery. Initially, vape pens and mods the products launched for vaping enthusiasts and to build an extensive network of consumers. However, consumers are finding vape pens extremely inefficient in nicotine delivery, while mods are being perceived as complicated to operate.

Pod vapes continue to gain popularity, as consumer preference for these effective alternatives grows in light of their nicotine delivery and simpler operations. Coupled with the benefits of nicotine salts, pod vapes are gaining a mass appeal among the population trying to quit smoking, and individuals who used to smoke earlier. Relative affordability of pod vapes compared to cigarettes is another factor driving their market growth.

Demand for open pod vapes continues to surge as these provide consumers with the convenience of trying a variety of flavors by simply refilling the cartridge with vape juice. Sales of open pod vapes surpassed 250 Mn units in 2018, according to the study.

Pod Vapes – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Pod Vapes evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2018-2027.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Pod Vapes are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pod Vapes, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

A competitive landscape assessment of the pod vapes market has been provided in the report. The information under the chapter helps business professionals and stakeholders gauge the level of competitiveness prevalent in the market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pod Vapes: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Pod Vapes demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pod Vapes. As per the study, the demand for Pod Vapes will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pod Vapes. As per the study, the demand for Pod Vapes will grow through 2032. Pod Vapes historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Pod Vapes consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Pod Vapes Segmentations:

The report divides the pod vapes market on the basis of product type, nicotine concentration, pod capacity, battery capacity, and flavor type.

On the basis of nicotine concentration, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 25mg, 25mg to 50mg and above 50mg.

Based on the product type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into open pod systems and closed pod systems.

On the basis of pod capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 1ml, 1ml to 2ml, and above 2ml.

Based on the battery capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 200mAh, 200mAh to 300mAh, and above 300 mAh.

On the basis of flavor type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into mint, mango, grape, cherry, blueberry, tobacco, Virginia, donut, and others.

