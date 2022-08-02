Hemp Based Products Market is projected to grow at an extraordinary CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029)

Global hemp-based products market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 23% between 2019 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$19Bn by 2029. Hemp has been plowed by farming communities in various corners of the world, but at present hemp is seeing an astonishing rebirth as it has the potential to be a profitable and sustainable crop. Globally, more than four dozen economies have legitimized the adoption of hemp-based products. Thousands of hemp-based products have surfaced in the global marketplace, predominantly in the textile, medical, and food & beverage sectors.

Presently, hemp-based products are occupying a large space on shelves within major retail outlets and online stores, which in turn is boosting its market revenues. However, modern-day market actors are vested with many more responsibilities, with product marketing being a key component to attract a large consumer base. Owing to increased awareness about benefits of the hemp based products, a rise has been observed in consumer preferences towards purchase of hemp products such as hemp oil, beverages, medicinal drugs, cosmetics and fibers which is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

The emergence of hemp-based products in North America is on the rise, owing to the legalization of hemp-based products in major countries such as US and Canada. Also, market actors are gravitating towards diversification of their product portfolio by innovating new products. For Instance, In December 2019, Canadian hemp based products manufacturer Canopy Growth debuted in the US market. At the same time, in October 2019, another leading manufacturer of the hemp based products- Good Hemp launched CBD plant based milk in UK.

Hemp Based Products Segmentations:

By Product : Food Beverages Edibles Health Care Hemp Oil Medicinal Drugs Supplements & Protein Cosmetics, Personal & Skin Care Fibers Raw Fibers Fiber-reinforced plastic Others

By Application : Personal Industrial

By Sales Channel : Online Offline

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



