Silicon IT Hub Wins Award for “Excellence in ICT Business” at 7th International Conference on ICT4SD

GOA, India, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — KCCI – The Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised IT Awards-2022, concurrent with the 7th International Conference on ICT for Sustainable Development (ICT4SD) on July 29, 2022, at GOA, India.

It is supported by,

DST (Department of Science and Technology)

GIL (Gujarat Informatics Ltd.)

GTA (Goa Technology Association)

ILA (International Legal Alliance)

GCCI (Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Silicon IT Hub – as a future-ready web and mobile app development services provider has received an award for “Excellence in ICT Business” from Shri. Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Information & Technology, Tourism.

The company is glad to share this award with the entire Silicon IT Hub team, as any achievement is not feasible without their tremendous efforts and hard work towards delivering commitments. Silicon provides a competitive edge to businesses globally with modern software solutions.

The company delivers a technology-driven strategy for the win with each digital product. Techno-geeks at Silicon IT Hub specialised to offer a wide range of customised solutions according to modern business needs. It includes emerging technologies such as ML, IoT, Big Data, Cloud Computing, AI, Blockchain etc.

Since the company’s inception, the friendly and diverse team of 150+ professionals aiding startups and enterprises of every niche worldwide. The company aims to address real-life issues by building comprehensive software products with utmost precision.

No matter how complex an organisational goal is, Silicon IT Hub is a one-stop solution for any business having custom web or mobile app requirements.