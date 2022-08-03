Powder Coatings Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Powder Coatings Industry Overview

The global powder coatings market size was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The emerging economies of Asia Pacific and MEA regions have witnessed strong growth in non-residential sectors including consumer goods, IT, telecom, and retail resulting in growth in product demand. The growing number of consumer goods companies in India, China, and Singapore is expected to augment market development in the near future. Powder coatings have numerous advantages over other coatings, such as lower operating costs, immediate availability, negligible VOC emission, excellent appearance, and uniform thickness.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Powder Coatings market

In addition, they are relatively easy to apply in thick layers of coating, which results in a smooth, uniform appearance.

A rise in the production of automobiles and the surge in demand for medical devices are expected to be major factors driving the market growth in developing nations including India, China, Brazil, and Mexico over the forecast period. Moreover, high product adoption in the furniture sector on account of its excellent performance, low operational costs, color availability, and custom properties, such as anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial functions, will stimulate market growth.

Powder coatings do not contain any solvents, which results in negligible emission of VOC in the atmosphere and reduced risk in combustion during application and storage. In addition, the powder can be easily washed off when it comes in contact with human skin, which reduces health hazards for operators.

Raw materials used in product manufacturing include thermoplastic and thermoset resins. Thermoplastic comprises nylon, PVC, polyolefin, ABS, and polycarbonate coatings while thermoset comprises coatings made of epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and acrylic coatings. Volatility in raw material prices affects the powder coating raw material pricing.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Reclaimed Rubber Market – The global reclaimed rubber market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The global reclaimed rubber market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028. Intumescent Coatings Market – The global intumescent coatings market size was estimated at USD 1,100.79 million in 2021 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Powder Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global powder coatings market on the basis of resin, application, and region:

Powder Coatings Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Epoxy Polyester Epoxy-polyester (Hybrid) Acrylic Polyurethane Others

Powder Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Consumer Goods Architectural Automotive General Industries Furniture Others

Powder Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Powder Coatings market include

Akzo Nobel N.V

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

DSM

Valspar

Arkema S.A.

Bayer AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Powder Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter