Powder Coating Equipment Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Powder Coating Equipment Industry Overview

The global powder coating equipment market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing preference for powder coatings over conventional coating types coupled with an increase in DIY (Do-It-Yourself) activities in architecture and furniture applications are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the growth of the market owing to forced factory shutdowns, declining consumer spending, and disruption of the supply chain worldwide. The automotive industry was negatively impacted by the pandemic resulting in low orders for powder coating equipment in 2020.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Powder Coating Equipment market

End-use industries in Q3 2020 started picking up with demand for fitness equipment, consumer goods, and electronics creating a positive environment for the market. Moreover, the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic resulted in boosting the equipment demand in architecture and furniture applications across various countries in North America and Europe.

The emergence of technologies in powder coating equipment in auxiliary equipment has radically enhanced operating efficiency and improved cost savings. Moreover, the adaptability of functional powder coatings in harsher environments is expected to boost the demand for powder coating equipment over the forecast period.

The U.S. and Europe have been at the forefront to decrease the usage of coatings that emit Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Commission (EU) have set up regulations and directives to prevent VOC emissions. In December 2020, China has also laid down standards for VOC emissions, resulting in the increased usage of powder coatings resulting in increased demand for equipment.

Governments of various countries have laid out strategic plans and funding for infrastructure development to bolster the economic recovery post-pandemic. The manufacturers of powder coating equipment are expected to thrive on the demand for powder coatings used in infrastructures where durability and corrosion resistance is important.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Cool Roof Coatings Market – The global cool roof coatings market size was estimated to be worth USD 3.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The global cool roof coatings market size was estimated to be worth USD 3.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Protective Coatings Market – The global protective coatings market size was estimated at USD 30.28 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Powder Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global powder coating equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Powder Coating Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Ovens & Booths Powder Coat Guns Others

Powder Coating Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Consumer goods Architectural Automotive General Industries Furniture Others

Powder Coating Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Powder Coating Equipment market include

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

WAGNER

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlisle

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

SAMES KREMLIN

Eastwood Company

Parker Ionics

Red Line Industries Ltd

Reliant Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

Oven Empire Manufacturing

Order a free sample PDF of the Powder Coating Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter