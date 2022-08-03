Hardware Security Modules Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Hardware Security Modules Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

A Hardware Security Module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

HSMs secure cryptographic keys and perform cryptographic operations with those keys. They are usually used in a public key infrastructure (PKI) to issue, revoke, and renew digital certificates and manage certificate revocation lists (CRLs). In general, an HSM provides mechanisms to generate, store, and use cryptographic keys in a secure way.

Key Players

  • Gemalto NV
  • Thales E-Security
  • Utimaco GmbH
  • Futurex
  • IBM Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing need for data security and the compliance mandates for data security.

HSMs are used in a variety of applications, including:

  • securing communications between servers
  • securing sensitive data in databases
  • securing web applications
  • securing email communications
  • securing financial transactions

Market Segments

By Type

  • LAN-Based
  • PCIe-Based
  • USB-Based

By Application

  • Payment Processing
  • Code and Document Signing
  • SSL and TLS
  • Authentication
  • Database Encryption
  • PKI or Credential Management
  • Application-Level Encryption

By Industry Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Discrete Manufacturing
  • Process Manufacturing
  • Media
  • Professional Services
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Energy & Utility
  • Others

