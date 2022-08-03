Hardware Security Modules Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Hardware Security Modules Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Hardware Security Module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

HSMs secure cryptographic keys and perform cryptographic operations with those keys. They are usually used in a public key infrastructure (PKI) to issue, revoke, and renew digital certificates and manage certificate revocation lists (CRLs). In general, an HSM provides mechanisms to generate, store, and use cryptographic keys in a secure way.

Key Players

Gemalto NV

Thales E-Security

Utimaco GmbH

Futurex

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing need for data security and the compliance mandates for data security.

HSMs are used in a variety of applications, including:

securing communications between servers

securing sensitive data in databases

securing web applications

securing email communications

securing financial transactions

Market Segments

By Type

LAN-Based

PCIe-Based

USB-Based

By Application

Payment Processing

Code and Document Signing

SSL and TLS

Authentication

Database Encryption

PKI or Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Discrete Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing

Media

Professional Services

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Others

