Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

Prescriptive analytics is a type of advanced analytics that helps organizations make better decisions by taking into account all of the available data and information. This type of analytics goes beyond simply descriptive or predictive analytics, which only give organizations a limited view of what has happened or what could happen in the future. Prescriptive analytics takes into account all of the available data and information, as well as the organization’s goals and constraints, to help organizations make the best possible decisions.

Key Players

  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • SAP
  • SAS Institute
  • Talend
  • FICO
  • Ayata
  • Altair

Key Trends and Drivers

The prescriptive analytics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of data-driven decision making by organizations across various industry verticals. The market is being propelled by the need to reduce operational costs, improve process efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Market Segments

By Component

  • Software
  • Service

By Deployment Mode

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

By Organization Size

  • Large enterprises
  • Small and medium-sized enterprises

By Application

  • Risk Management
  • Operation Management
  • Revenue Management
  • Network Management
  • Workforce Management
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Others

By Business Function

  • HR
  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • Finance
  • Operation

By Data Type

  • Unstructured
  • Semi-Structured
  • Structured

By Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Manufacturing
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Telecom and IT
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Government and Defense
  • Others

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

