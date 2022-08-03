Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Prescriptive Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Prescriptive analytics is a type of advanced analytics that helps organizations make better decisions by taking into account all of the available data and information. This type of analytics goes beyond simply descriptive or predictive analytics, which only give organizations a limited view of what has happened or what could happen in the future. Prescriptive analytics takes into account all of the available data and information, as well as the organization’s goals and constraints, to help organizations make the best possible decisions.

Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Talend

FICO

Ayata

Altair

Key Trends and Drivers

The prescriptive analytics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of data-driven decision making by organizations across various industry verticals. The market is being propelled by the need to reduce operational costs, improve process efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

By Application

Risk Management

Operation Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Business Function

HR

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operation

By Data Type

Unstructured

Semi-Structured

Structured

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Others

