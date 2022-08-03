Acrylic Resins Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends And Forecast 2031 | BASF Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Acrylic Resins Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An acrylic resin is a synthetic resin made from acrylic acid, a monomer with the molecular formula C5H4O2. When polymerized, acrylic acid produces polymers with a wide range of properties, including flexibility, transparency, and resistance to ultraviolet light.

Acrylic resins are used in a wide variety of products, including paints, adhesives, sealants, and coatings. They are also used in the production of plastics, fiberglass, and synthetic rubbers. Acrylic resins are used in a wide variety of products due to their versatility. They can be used to create products that are clear or opaque, hard or soft, and that have a wide range of colors. Acrylic resins are also resistant to UV light, making them ideal for outdoor products such as boat hulls and car windshields.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in acrylic resins technology include the development of new resins with improved properties, the use of renewable raw materials, and the incorporation of nanotechnology.

New acrylic resins are being developed that have improved properties such as greater heat resistance, UV resistance, and chemical resistance. In addition, new resins are being developed that are more environmentally friendly and made from renewable raw materials. Nanotechnology is also being used to create new acrylic resins with improved properties.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Acrylic Resins market are the growing demand for lightweight materials, the increasing use of acrylics in the automotive industry, and the growing construction industry.

Light-weight materials are in high demand due to the increasing fuel costs and the need to reduce emissions. Acrylics are much lighter than other plastics, making them an attractive option for use in cars and other vehicles.

Market Segments

The Acrylic Resins Market is segmented by on the type, application, end-user, and region. By type, it is divided into water-based, solvent-based, and others. By application, it is categorized into paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, elastomers, and others. By end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, paper and paperboard, consumer goods, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

Top key players in Acrylic Resins Market are BASF Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Nippon Shokubai, Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, DIC Corporation, and DSM.

