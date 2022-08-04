Predictive Analytics Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031 | IBM Corporation, SAP ERP, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Predictive Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Predictive Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Predictive analytics market technology is a branch of data science that deals with making predictions about future events based on historical data. This technology is used in a variety of fields, such as marketing, finance, and healthcare.

Predictive analytics uses a variety of methods to make predictions, such as statistical modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These methods are used to analyze data from a variety of sources, such as customer data, financial data, and social media data.

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in predictive analytics market are:

Predictive analytics is being used for a wide range of applications such as fraud detection, risk management, customer segmentation, and marketing campaign management.

The increasing availability of data is one of the major drivers of the predictive analytics market. Organizations are increasingly generating large amounts of data from various sources such as social media, transaction data, and clickstream data.

The rising need for better decision-making is another major factor driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. Organizations are using predictive analytics to gain insights into future trends and make better decisions.

Market Segments

By Solution

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing & Sales Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

By Service

Deployment/ Installation

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Key Players

IBM Corporation

SAP ERP

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

NTT Data Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

