Exoskeleton Market top and key players current and future demand for 2021-2031 | Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Lockheed Martin Corporation, U.S. Bionics, Inc.

Exoskeleton Market top and key players current and future demand for 2021-2031

An exoskeleton is a robotic suit that is worn by a human to provide them with extra strength and endurance. The first exoskeletons were developed for military use, but they are now being used in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

An exoskeleton is a robotic suit that is worn by a human to provide them with extra strength and endurance. The first exoskeletons were developed for military use, but they are now being used in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Exoskeletons use a variety of technologies to provide their users with extra strength, including hydraulic actuators, electric motors, and pneumatics.

Key Trends and Drivers

One trend is the increasing use of exoskeletons in industrial and construction settings. There are a number of companies that are now offering products that are specifically designed for these industries, and they are seeing good uptake. This is likely to continue as the benefits of using exoskeletons in these industries become more widely recognized.

Another trend is the development of lighter and more comfortable exoskeletons. As the technology develops, exoskeletons are becoming lighter and more comfortable to wear, which is making them more practical for use in a wider range of settings.

Market Segments

By Mobility

  • Mobile
  • Fixed/Stationary

By Technology

  • Powered
  • Non-powered
Key Players
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Hocoma
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • U.S. Bionics, Inc.
  • Rex Bionics
  • RB3D
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd
  • Cyberdyne Inc.
  • ActiveLink
  • Ottobock
  • DIH Medical

