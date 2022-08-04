Exoskeleton Market top and key players current and future demand for 2021-2031 | Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Lockheed Martin Corporation, U.S. Bionics, Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Exoskeleton Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Exoskeleton Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An exoskeleton is a robotic suit that is worn by a human to provide them with extra strength and endurance. The first exoskeletons were developed for military use, but they are now being used in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Exoskeletons use a variety of technologies to provide their users with extra strength, including hydraulic actuators, electric motors, and pneumatics.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20038

Key Trends and Drivers

One trend is the increasing use of exoskeletons in industrial and construction settings. There are a number of companies that are now offering products that are specifically designed for these industries, and they are seeing good uptake. This is likely to continue as the benefits of using exoskeletons in these industries become more widely recognized.

Another trend is the development of lighter and more comfortable exoskeletons. As the technology develops, exoskeletons are becoming lighter and more comfortable to wear, which is making them more practical for use in a wider range of settings.

Market Segments

By Mobility

Mobile

Fixed/Stationary

By Technology

Powered

Non-powered

Key Players

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin Corporation

U.S. Bionics, Inc.

Rex Bionics

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd

Cyberdyne Inc.

ActiveLink

Ottobock

DIH Medical

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20038

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/