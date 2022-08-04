Powder Coatings Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | BASF SE, DSM, Jotun, Tiger Coating, Valspar, Bayer AG

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Powder Coatings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Powder Coatings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The main difference between powder coating and conventional liquid coating is that the powder coating does not require a solvent to keep the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form. The coating is typically applied electrostatically and is then cured under heat to allow it to flow and form a “skin.” Powder coating is usually thicker than conventional liquid coatings.

Powder coating is usually applied to metals, such as aluminum, but can also be applied to other materials, such as plastics and glass. The powder may be a thermoplastic or a thermoset polymer. It is usually used to create a hard finish that is tougher than conventional paint. Powder coating is available in a wide range of colors and textures.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in powder coating technology include:

1. Improved finishes: Powder coating technology has advanced to the point where it can now provide finishes that are indistinguishable from liquid paint. This means that powder coating can be used for a wider range of applications, including those that require a high level of aesthetic quality.

2. Increased durability: Powder coating finishes are becoming increasingly durable, thanks to advances in technology. This means that powder-coated surfaces will be able to withstand more wear and tear, and will look good for longer.

3. Greater sustainability: Powder coating is a more sustainable option than liquid paint, as it does not produce any harmful emissions. This makes it an ideal choice for those who are looking for an environmentally friendly finish.

Key Drivers

Powder coatings are a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The main drivers for the powder coatings market are the growing automotive industry, the preference for powder coatings over liquid coatings, and the stringent environmental regulations.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of powder coatings. Powder coatings are used on a variety of automotive parts, including wheels, bumpers, and exhaust pipes. The growing automotive industry in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand for powder coatings.

Key Market Segments

The powder coatings market bifurcated on the basis of type, coating method, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. By coating method it is electrostatic spray, fluidized bed and others. By application it is divided into automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The powder coatings market report includes players such as Akzo Nobel N.V, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, DSM, Jotun, Tiger Coating, Valspar, Bayer AG, and TCI Powder.

