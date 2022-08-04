Carbon Steel Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Carbon Steel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carbon Steel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbon steel is a type of steel that contains carbon as the main alloying element. It is also sometimes called carbon iron or simply carbon. The other elements present in carbon steel are iron, manganese, silicon, sulfur, and phosphorus. The carbon content in carbon steel varies from 0.4% to 2.0% by weight. The higher the carbon content, the harder and stronger the steel becomes. Carbon steel is used in a variety of applications, including construction, automotive, and aerospace. It is also used in the manufacturing of various tools and machinery.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in carbon steel technology include the development of new steel grades with improved properties, the use of alternative manufacturing processes such as direct-rolled steel, and the use of new surface treatments and coatings.

Carbon steel grades with improved properties are being developed to meet the needs of various industries. Alternative manufacturing processes, such as direct-rolled steel, are being explored to improve productivity and reduce costs.

New surface treatments and coatings are being developed to improve the appearance and performance of carbon steel products.

Key Drivers

The main drivers for the Carbon Steel market are the construction, energy, and automotive industries.

The construction industry is forecast to grow at a rate of around 3% per year over the next five years. This is due to increasing demand from emerging markets such as China and India.

The energy sector is forecast to grow at a rate of around 2% per year over the next five years. This is due to the increasing demand for oil and gas globally.

The automotive industry is forecast to grow at a rate of around 1% per year over the next five years. This is due to the increasing demand for cars in emerging markets such as China and India.

Market Segments

The carbon steel market is segmented by form, application, end-use, and region. By form, the market is classified into hot rolled steel, and cold rolled steel. Based on application, it is bifurcated into angle, channel, beams, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into automotive, construction, railways, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global carbon steel market includes players such as Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc., Baosteel Group, Posco, Sshagang Group Inc., The Ansteel Group Corporation, WISCO-Wuhan Iron & Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp, Nucor Corporation, and others.

