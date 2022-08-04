Lactic Acid Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | BASF SE, Corbion NV, Lallemand Inc., GALACTIC Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lactic Acid Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lactic Acid Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lactic acid is an organic compound that is produced when glucose is metabolized in the absence of oxygen. It is a colorless, water-soluble compound that has a sour taste. Lactic acid is produced in the muscles during strenuous exercise and is responsible for the burning sensation that is felt in the muscles during exercise. Lactic acid is also a major component of sour milk and is used as a food preservative.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21301/

Key Trends

Lactic Acid technology is constantly evolving and the key trends are dictated by the needs of the market. Currently, the main trends are focused on improving the efficiency of production, developing new applications for lactic acid, and finding ways to reduce the cost of production. One of the most important trends is the development of new fermentation processes that can produce lactic acid more efficiently. This is being driven by the need to reduce the cost of production and to find new applications for lactic acid.

Key Drivers

Lactic acid is a carboxylic acid produced by fermentation of carbohydrates. It is an important intermediate in the metabolism of carbohydrates and is involved in the regulation of acid-base balance in the body. Lactic acid is also a key component of sour milk products, such as yogurt and cheese. The lactic acid market is driven by the growing demand for food and beverage products, such as yogurt and cheese, that contain lactic acid. The market is also driven by the increasing use of lactic acid as a food preservative and as an additive in animal feed.

Market Segments

By Raw Material Corn Sugarcane Cassava

By Application Industrial Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals

By Form Liquid Solid

By Region North America The U.S.



Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21301/

Key Players

BASF SE

Corbion NV

Lallemand Inc.

GALACTIC Group

Tate & Lyle PLC

Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

Yancheng Huade (Dancheng) Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Juneng Golden Corn Co. Ltd.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700