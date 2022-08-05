Dairy Testing Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Romer Labs Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dairy Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dairy Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Dairy testing is the process of analyzing milk and milk products to ensure they meet food safety and quality standards. Dairy testing can include testing for bacteria, toxins, and contaminants, as well as testing for milk fat content, protein content, and other milk composition parameters. Dairy testing is important to ensure that milk and milk products are safe to consume and meet quality standards.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in dairy testing technology include:

1. The use of PCR-based methods: PCR-based methods are becoming increasingly popular for the detection of pathogens in dairy products. This is due to their high sensitivity and specificity.

2. The use of ELISA-based methods: ELISA-based methods are also becoming popular for the detection of pathogens in dairy products. This is due to their ability to provide results within a few hours.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Dairy Testing market are the increasing demand for dairy products, the need for quality control, and the need to comply with regulatory requirements.

The dairy industry is one of the fastest growing food sectors in the world, and the demand for dairy products is expected to continue to grow.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

By Technology

Traditional

Rapid

By Testing Type

Safety Testing

Quality Analysis

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Romer Labs Inc.

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corp.

AsureQuality Limited

TÜV Nord Group

ALS Limited

