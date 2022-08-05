Enterprise Performance Management Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., Board International S.A

Enterprise performance management (EPM) is a business process that helps organizations to monitor and manage their performance. EPM involves setting goals and objectives, measuring progress, and making adjustments to ensure that the organization is meeting its goals. EPM can be used to improve financial performance, operational performance, and employee performance.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) technology. One is the move towards cloud-based solutions. This is in response to the needs of organizations for more flexibility and scalability in their EPM systems. Another trend is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help organizations automate and improve their EPM processes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of enterprise performance management (EPM) are the organizational goals and objectives that need to be achieved. EPM is a process that helps organizations to plan, monitor, and optimize their performance. It is a tool that can be used to improve decision making, communication, and accountability.

The benefits of EPM are:

1. Helps organizations to focus on their goals and objectives

2. Enables organizations to track their progress

Key Market Segments

By Component
  • Software
  • Service
By Deployment
  • On-premise
  • Cloud
By Function
  • Finance
  • Human Resource (HR)
By Region
  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada

Key Players

  • Adaptive Insights Inc.
  • Anaplan, Inc.
  • Board International S.A
  • Host Analytics Inc.
  • IBM
  • Infor Inc.
  • Oracle
  • Sap Se

