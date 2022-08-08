Industrial Sensors Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Industrial Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial sensors are devices that are used to detect, measure, and monitor various physical, chemical, and electrical properties of industrial process. These sensors are used in a wide range of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and water and wastewater treatment.

Key Players

Honeywell

Texas Instruments

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing demand for safety and security, growing demand for Industry 4.0, and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The key trends in industrial IOT market are:

Increase in adoption of IOT in industrial sector

Increase in investment by government and private organizations in IOT

Rise in demand for IOT solutions and services

Increase in number of IOT applications

Growth of IOT in developing countries

Market Segments

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Level Sensor

Position Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Force Sensor

Other

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Mining

