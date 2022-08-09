Friendly Chiropractic at the Spine of the Winthrop Family

Winthrop, WA, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — For 20 years, the Winthrop Chiropractic care centre has been passionately at the community’s core. With a reputation for excellence and care, the team’s passion for family wellness has made them the go-to choice for thousands of clients.

Chiropractors focus primarily on the spine to restore and maintain normal spinal function. Winthrop’s chiropractors, Dr Luke Tassell and Dr Raymond Law-Davis provide optimum spinal health and teach their clients how to keep it there.

“We don’t just want clients to live without pain but to have a nervous system functioning at its highest possible levels,” said Dr Tassell. “This vital system controls the operation of your entire body, making its health paramount to your wellbeing.”

Since 2002, the Winthrop family wellness centre has worked with community members of every age – from newborns, babies and children to mums, dads and grandparents. The team has built an enviable reputation for excellence in gentle adjustments and the ability to help many childhood complaints.

Winthrop Chiropractic’s service includes taking the time to do a thorough test to obtain an objective picture of your health. They establish a health baseline and a game plan customised to your needs and encourage you to take an active role in your recovery using exercise programs, good nutrition, and healthy spinal habits.

Their low-force, gentle adjusting techniques include both manual and instrument-based methods, such as Activator Methods®, Diversified and Gonstead.

With children’s busy school schedules and people’s need to work, the centre offers evening and Saturday morning appointments. They also accept walk-ins and can process your health fund rebate on-site with HICAPS.

Dr Tassell comes from a family of chiropractors and has personally experienced the benefits of chiropractic care in his children and other family members.

After completing six years of study in Human Biology and Chiropractic at universities in Perth and Sydney, he worked in both Australia and overseas. Caring for people in Indonesia, who would otherwise never get to experience better health through chiropractic, is one of the highlights of his career so far. Dr Tassell is fluent in Indonesian for overseas clients.

For almost 20 years, Dr Law-Davis has been helping families experience better health through Chiropractic. Since completing his five years at RMIT University in Melbourne, he has practised in Western Australia and at Bull Creek Chiropractic Centre.

To book an appointment or to discover more about Winthrop Chiropractic:

Phone: (08) 9332 0122

Email: admin@winthropchiropractic.com.au

Website: https://www.winthropchiropractic.com.au/