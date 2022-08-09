Shanghai H Win launch HW-V049 full-body bulletproof vest

Shanghai, China, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai H Win, a leading China bulletproof vests manufacturer, and supplier, has announced the addition of the HW-V049 bulletproof vest. This full-body bulletproof vest has an integrated heating system and is ideal for anyone looking to purchase body armor.

This vest is made from a combination of ballistic materials. It is skinny, light, and safe. Because of its flexibility and thinness can be worn underneath street clothes for maximum comfort and safety.

Comfort is at the top of this vest’s list, thanks to its ergonomic design. It is lightweight at 3.5 kg so it can be worn for long periods without bulky body armor.

The HW-V049 bulletproof vest allows users (including firearms enthusiasts and security personnel) to work in cold environments without needing bulky and potentially dangerous layers.

This carrier is available in either 100% cotton or poly-cotton fabric, featuring a unique mesh liner.

It is easy to remove the ballistic panels, allowing easy cleaning and maintenance of the outer carrier. You can clean the ballistic panels with a damp toothbrush. The inner shell also contains a net that allows perspiration to evaporate.

This concealable body armor, Type IIIA, is rated by the US National Institute of Justice. It can protect against all handgun threats.

Buyers interested in learning more about the HW-V049 full-body bulletproof vest, or any other body armor options from their website www.hwinbulletproof.com, should call the company’s body armor experts on +86 2166683337.

To learn more about Shanghai H Win bulletproof vest manufacturers and suppliers in China, visit https://www.hwinbulletproof.com/