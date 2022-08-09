Flavored Water Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Danone SA, Disruptive Beverage Inc., Harvest Hill Holdings LLC

New York, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Flavored Water Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Flavored Water Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Flavored water is a type of water that has been infused with natural or artificial flavors. This type of water is becoming increasingly popular as a way to stay hydrated and enjoy a refreshing beverage. There are many different ways to flavor water, and the options are endless. Some of the most popular flavors include citrus, cucumber, mint, and berries.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in flavored water technology include the development of more natural and healthy flavors, the use of fruit and vegetable extracts, and the use of stevia as a sweetener.

There has also been a trend toward using sparkling water as a base for flavored waters, as well as adding probiotics and other health-promoting ingredients.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Flavored Water market are health and wellness, convenience, and taste.

Health and wellness is the main driver of the Flavored Water market. Consumers are increasingly interested in products that offer health benefits, and Flavored Water is seen as a healthy alternative to sugary drinks.

Convenience is another key driver of the Flavored Water market. Consumers are looking for products that are easy to grab and go, and Flavored Water is a convenient option.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Sparkling Water

Functional Water

By Flavor

Lemon

Watermelon

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Cans

By Region

North America

Key Players

Danone SA

Disruptive Beverage Inc.

Harvest Hill Holdings LLC

Hint Inc.

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Miami Bay Beverage Company LLC

Nestle SA

