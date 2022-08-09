Automated Guided Vehicle Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH

New York, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automated Guided Vehicle Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automated guided vehicle (AGV) is a material handling system that uses unmanned vehicles guided by markers or wires on the floor, or by vision, lasers, magnets, or other means to move materials, parts, tools, or specialized equipment through manufacturing processes or within warehouses.

Key Trends

The key trends in Automated Guided Vehicle technology are miniaturization, intelligence, and networking.

Miniaturization refers to the trend of making AGVs smaller in size. This is being driven by the need for AGVs to be able to operate in smaller spaces, such as in warehouses and factories.

Intelligence refers to the trend of making AGVs more intelligent so that they can be better at navigating their environment and avoiding obstacles. This is being driven by the need for AGVs to be able to operate in more complex environments.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Automated Guided Vehicle market are the rising labor costs, the need for increased productivity, and the need for improved safety.

The rising labor costs are one of the key drivers of the Automated Guided Vehicle market.

The increasing wages and the shortage of skilled labor are the major factors driving the labor costs. The need for increased productivity is another key driver of the Automated Guided Vehicle market.

Market Segments

By Type

Tow vehicles

Unit load carriers

Pallet trucks

By Navigation Technology

Laser guidance

Magnetic guidance

By Application

Transportation

By Mode of Operation

Indoor

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

BALYO

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

E&K Automation GmbH

inVia Robotics, Inc.

JBT

KUKA AG

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

