Panamax Excited to be at Fintech Summit Latam 2022

Mexico, Mexico City, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is elated to participate in the Fintech Summit Latam 2022. The event is set to be held from 24 – 25 August 2022 at the Asturian Center of Mexico, Mexico City. Banking Suite by Panamax provides a holistic digital banking experience with innovative features that deliver operational efficiencies.

Fintech Summit Latam 2022 will explore how banks and mobile operators in Latin America are adopting digital financial services. The 14th edition of the event finds the Latin and US Hispanic fintech ecosystem facing the new challenge of promoting and advancing financial education.