Panamax Excited to be at Fintech Summit Latam 2022

Posted on 2022-08-10 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Mexico, Mexico City, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is elated to participate in the Fintech Summit Latam 2022. The event is set to be held from 24 – 25 August 2022 at the Asturian Center of Mexico, Mexico City. Banking Suite by Panamax provides a holistic digital banking experience with innovative features that deliver operational efficiencies.

Fintech Summit Latam 2022 will explore how banks and mobile operators in Latin America are adopting digital financial services. The 14th edition of the event finds the Latin and US Hispanic fintech ecosystem facing the new challenge of promoting and advancing financial education.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution