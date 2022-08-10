La Palma Intercommunity Hospital Named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List

Ontario, California, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative Top 100 Hospitals® list. This is the second time the hospital has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing Community Hospitals in the nation. La Palma Intercommunity Hospital is one of two hospitals in the state of California to be recognized in the “Medium Community Hospital” division. The annual list was published by Fortune.

Merative, a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.

Recognition as one of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals demonstrates La Palma Intercommunity Hospital’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing patient-centered, value-based care. “Our deepest appreciation and congratulations to the staff and physicians who dedicate themselves every day to providing outstanding care and service,” said Ayman Mousa, CEO of La Palma Intercommunity Hospital. “Very few hospitals can demonstrate sustained excellence and top performance. This prestigious award independently validates that our La Palma team can deliver the high-quality care that our patients and community members deserve.”

According to Merative, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals lists also incorporate a community health measure into its ranking process. For the community health measure, hospitals were surveyed across three components, all weighted equally with other ranking measures:

assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs and focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress.

Acknowledged as a Top Health System, Prime Healthcare features eight member hospitals on the 2022 100 Top Hospitals list, a figure that brings Prime’s total 100 Top Hospitals recognition count to 66. La Palma Intercommunity Hospital has also been recognized this year by The Leapfrog Group as an “A” rated hospital for patient safety.

For more information, including access to the full 100 Top Hospital list, please visit the following link.

About La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Founded in 1972, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, is a 141-bed, not-for-profit, acute-care community hospital and the only hospital in La Palma. Our highly-qualified team is committed to providing outstanding service in a safe, comfortable, and caring environment. Patients treated at La Palma Intercommunity Hospital benefit from the expertise of a large hospital system in a smaller, more personal setting. For more information visit www.lapalmaintercommunityhospital.com

About the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About Merative

Merative is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry, including providers, payers, life sciences companies, and governments. With trusted technology and human expertise, the company works with clients to drive real progress. Merative helps clients orient information and insights around the people they serve to improve healthcare delivery, decision making, and performance. Formerly IBM Watson Health, Merative became a new standalone company as part of Francisco Partners in 2022. Learn more at www.merative.com.