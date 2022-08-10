DALLAS, TX, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — AnodynePay – an advanced patient payment software, is all set to rule the healthcare payments market with its simplified yet effective patient billing and collection features.

Anodyne, a product of a leading medical RCM service provider in the US, has changed the way healthcare practices give services to their patients. Healthcare practices have shown massive growth in patient collections after embedding AnodynePay in their current EHR systems.

“AnodynePay was developed to assist healthcare practices in billing and collection. Today AnodynePay has become the synonym for simplified patient payment. We have all the solutions a healthcare practice needs to satisfy patients and collect payments faster,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc.

The patient payment software market is growing tremendously as healthcare practices realize the importance of patient engagement and patient satisfaction. AnodynePay is handcrafted by industry professionals with all the features required to build a perfect patient-provider relationship.

AnodynePay knows how the patient billing industry works and is prepared to offer the services that will solve healthcare providers’ present and future needs.

“The healthcare payment market is no longer the same as it was in the past. With the increase in the use of mobile phones, patients expect all the facilities like statements, payments, and appointment booking on their cell phones,” added Thomas.

The future of healthcare billing will be an era where digital transformation will play a significant role for healthcare providers to sustain in the market. The patients would be expecting consumer-like services and would be satisfied only if they get all the facilities they demand at ease.

AnodynePay is the future of healthcare payments and patient satisfaction. They offer complete end-to-end patient collections and engagement services to healthcare providers all over the globe. With a team of highly qualified and trained professionals, AnodynePay has been serving the healthcare industry for decades. They offer unique features like the patient portal, patient analytics, and much more to the healthcare providers. These features have helped healthcare providers to emerge as the best patient billing and payment service providers. You can learn more about AnodynePay at www.anodynesimplepay.com.