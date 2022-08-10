Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Madrid Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company’s offices in Madrid, Spain.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Madrid branch first opened its doors in 1997. “We’ll never forget our first week of training at Future’s EMEA headquarters in London,” said Branch Manager Carlos Menendez. “We knew based on the caliber and depth of training received, that we were building a long term deeply capable team.”

In the beginning, the Madrid office was responsible for supporting all of Spain and Portugal. “Over time, our continuous growth and customer expansion gave us the opportunity to invest in opening more offices in Barcelona and Basque Country, as well as establishing local resources in Porto.”

Future’s Madrid office is located right in front of the Madrid Exhibition Center, close to the airport and to the M-40 ring, and boasts fantastic views of the mountains.

“Our team is made up of experienced people who joined Future Electronics at the beginning, and also young people from the industry who bring ideas, energy and new customers,” Menendez said.

Many of the branch’s earliest customers from 25 years ago are still receiving service today. “Our commitment to delight the customers, along with demand creation and supply chain services, have enabled the Madrid branch to maintain consistent growth, and to post record sales in 2021.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Madrid team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

