Cold Chain Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Americold Logistics, LLC, Burris Logistics, Cold Box

Global Cold Chain Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cold Chain Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. It is used to preserve and transport temperature-sensitive products, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and beverages. A cold chain can be either refrigerated or frozen.

Key Trends

The key trends in cold chain technology are:

1. Increasing use of automation and IoT: Automation is being increasingly used in cold chain logistics to improve efficiency and accuracy. IoT technologies are also being used to track assets and inventory in real-time.

2. Improved packaging and insulation: Packaging and insulation materials are being continuously improved to better protect temperature-sensitive products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cold chain market are the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products, the need for efficient and effective cold chain solutions, and the growing awareness of the importance of food safety and quality.

The demand for temperature-sensitive products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and food, is increasing due to the growing global population and the changing lifestyles of consumers. The need for efficient and effective cold chain solutions is driven by the need to protect these products from temperature extremes and to maintain their quality and efficacy. The growing awareness of the importance of food safety and quality is also a key driver of the cold chain market.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Refrigerated Warehousing
  • Refrigerated Transportation

By Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players

  • Americold Logistics, LLC
  • Burris Logistics
  • Cold Box
  • Conestoga Cold Storage
  • Congebec
  • Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

