Health Concerns Of Consumers Will Drive The Market For Salt Substitute Over 2028

Salt substitute is an alternative to sodium chloride and table salt, which can be used to reduce the dietary salt concentration. The salt substitute has been used for different applications, such as snacks, beverages, salads, sauces and bakery products, etc. Health concerns of consumers will drive the market for salt substitute over the forecast period.

Salt Substitute Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the salt substitute market are Cargill, Inc., K+S Kali GmbH, McCormick, Ajinomoto, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, Kerry Group, NuTek, Nutrionix, Smart Salt Inc. and among others.

Salt Substitute Market: Market Segmentation

The salt substitute market is segmented into different parts based on the product types, application and geography.

Based on product types, the salt substitute market is segmented into:

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

Mineral Salts

Hydrolyzed proteins

Yeast Extract

Others

Based on applications, the salt substitute market is segmented into:

Snacks

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat & Poultry

Salads & Sauces

Other Applications

