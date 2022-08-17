Future Electronics Wins Vishay’s 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year Award

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded Americas Distributor of the Year for 2021 by Vishay Intertechnology, a global manufacturer of semiconductors and passive electronic components.

“Future Electronics being recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year is a great honor and one that we do not take lightly,” said Karim Yasmine, Future’s Corporate Vice President, Strategic Supplier Development. “Our respective founders were trailblazers that permitted each of our organizations to become key players in our industry and to make mutual gains together.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas by Vishay’s Gary Giordano, Senior Director, Americas Distribution and Serge LeBlanc, Global Distribution Strategic Manager.

Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors in the Americas, generating significant sales growth on behalf of Vishay across the region while effectively supported their customers’ needs in 2021. Future Electronics also won the company’s Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award in 2020.

“Our partnership with Vishay has been one of the building blocks of Future Electronics’ foundation,” said Yasmine. “We look forward to continued success with Vishay for many years to come.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Vishay products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

