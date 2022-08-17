BrandWide is an integrated franchise platform to grow your franchise business

Las Vegas, USA, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The growth and success of a franchise brand depends on the individual franchisees’ success. The main priority of franchise owners should be to ensure that their units become successful businesses with expanding top and bottom lines, whether for a new brand just getting started or an established brand with thousands of units around the world.

BrandWide prioritizes the success of franchisee. Its goods and services aid franchisors in streamlining franchise sales, boosting operational effectiveness, and maintaining brand consistency. The company believes that whether a brand succeeds or fails ultimately depends on the performance of individual franchisee. Thus, it offers top-notch franchise management software solutions to numerous firms.

To market a brand, automate sales, award and onboard new franchises, engage franchise owners, promote local marketing, and expand your clientele, owners need a single integrated franchise system.

By offering everything that users want in a single, integrated franchise system, BrandWide helps them expand their brand and turn their locations into profitable businesses. BrandWide offers the information and visibility needed, in order to make important choices. Its all-encompassing franchise software platform is one of the best and most useful programs that can ensure the success of individual franchisees.

All franchisees in a single network are connected via the brand’s software, which provides performance dashboards, total visibility and statistics. It offers franchisees special tools to help them expand their businesses. The business covers all phase of the franchise life cycle, including development, onboarding, and management.

Since its founding, the company has offered an all-in-one cloud software platform that is simple-to-use, with lead creation, managed digital marketing services and round-the-clock customer service to thousands of Small, Medium, and Franchise businesses. Other developing and established companies and their franchisees benefit from BrandWide’s Franchise Management platform and managed services.

With the assistance of franchise consultants, CFEs and franchisors, it has been created expressly for franchise firms. It is cost-free to integrate with other systems from outside parties. For franchisors and franchisees, it offers controlled advertising and lead generation, and it is simple to adapt for any particular brand across several nations and areas.

