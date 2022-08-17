Fifth Generation Joins Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, Based in Osterville and Plymouth, MA

Plymouth, MA, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.

Drew is a native of Osterville, MA and has returned to Osterville to work in the family business. His ties to the town include a stint as a camp counselor for the Barnstable Recreational Camp as a high school student.

He is a recent graduate of Coastal Carolina University, based in Conway, South Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on marketing/sales.

Drew worked on and off for Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing from age 13 on during weekends, school vacations and summers. He experienced most aspects of the industry from repairing traditional roofing to metal roofing.

In his new sales position, Drew meets with customers, determines their needs and wants and provides a comprehensive proposal for possible next steps. In many cases, he also helps supervised projects once they are in progress.

Cazeault Roofing maintains offices at 1031 Main St, Osterville, MA, 22 Giddiah Hill Road in Orleans, and 47 Liberty Street, Plymouth, MA. The family owned and operated business has been providing roofing services to home and business owners in Eastern Massachusetts since 1927.

“We are delighted to add another Cazeault to the growing family business,” noted Russell Cazeault, President. “Drew has roofing in his blood and will be a great resource to our customers and crews.”

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including trim & rot replacement, new siding, or gutters installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home’s aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement.

For more information or arrange an appointment contact Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, www.cazeault.com, 508-428-1177