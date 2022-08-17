Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2028

Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry Overview

The global automotive digital cockpit market size was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the overall automotive industry, leading to a subsequent decline in the growth of the market as a result of low automotive sales and new requirements. However, the increased adoption of in-vehicle telematics, infotainment system, safety and pollution sensors, navigation, and the internet of things is a prominent factor driving the demand for automotive digital cockpit solutions. Furthermore, the growing demand for improved comfort, safety, and convenience in vehicles, especially in emerging and developed economies, is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing luxury and high-end car segment and rising use of autonomous vehicle technology are also likely to contribute to market growth.

The market for the automotive digital cockpit is growing at a rapid rate. With the shifting mobility market, digital cockpit systems are evolving to offer vehicle occupants new functionalities and safety capabilities along with improved entertainment experience options. A digital cockpit solution in an automobile consists of digital interfaces that allow OEMs to overcome the limitations of an analog instrument cluster. It offers a digital experience in a car covering digital assistants, multiple screens, and various input means. With digital interfaces, automotive OEMs and suppliers have the freedom to design interfaces that deliver a more appropriate illustration of real-time data. The digital interfaces also extend the scope to support multiple safety-critical features, including ADAS.

Technologies such as advanced infotainment systems, heads-up displays, gesture control systems, central controllers, telematics, and steering-mounted controls are used in passenger vehicles on a large scale for luxury, comfort, safety, and security benefits. Governments in several countries globally are putting in place regulations pertaining to vehicle security and safety. This has prompted the demand for automotive electronic devices, including digital cockpits, across the globe.

The demand for connected infotainment solutions and digital cockpits is increasing in the automotive market. As per estimates, over 90% of passenger cars on the road will be connected to the internet with the help of 3G/4G connectivity by the end of 2022. The rising usage and acceptance of Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto standards is a trend that is expected to continue as technology advances. Moreover, the popularity of digital cockpits is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, creating favorable opportunities for market growth. Major car manufacturers are coming up with more sophisticated digital cockpit solutions. The Volkswagen Group and Audi provide virtual cockpits in models such as Audi TT, Audi A6, RS 6 Avant, RS Q8, and Lamborghini Huracan. BMW provides its customers with a Digital Live system, whereas Mercedes provides MBUX.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive digital cockpit market on the basis of equipment, display technology, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Digital Cockpit Equipment Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Digital Instrument Cluster

Driving Monitoring System

Head-up Display (HUD)

Automotive Digital Cockpit Display Technology Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

LCD

TFT-LCD

OLED

Automotive Digital Cockpit Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Digital Cockpit Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Faurecia announced a strategic partnership with Immersion Corporation, a provider of haptics technology.

Faurecia announced a strategic partnership with Immersion Corporation, a provider of haptics technology. January 2021 : Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with General Motors to deliver digital cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and next-generation telematics systems for upcoming vehicles.

: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with General Motors to deliver digital cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and next-generation telematics systems for upcoming vehicles. October 2019: Audi announced the launch of the Audi A6 sedan with a signature Audi virtual cockpit.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the automotive digital cockpit market include:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia

Garmin Ltd.

HARMAN International

Hyundai Mobis

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH)

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

