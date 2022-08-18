Reclaimed Lumber Market Insights, Growth Prospect and Business Development Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Reclaimed Lumber Industry Overview

The global reclaimed lumber market size was valued at USD 49.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Raising environmental awareness, increasing inclination towards recycling, and intensifying provisions to deal with waste management-related issues are some of the factors favoring the market growth. The construction sector has been observing an emerging trend of sustainable construction using Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT). Increasing use of reclaimed lumber in CLT products, rising inclination of architectures, developers, and engineers towards the tall wooden buildings to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment are expected to boost the product demand.

China is projected to have significant product demand owing to increasing awareness for reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and the presence of vast wood-based construction industry in the country. China has seen increased growth in wooden construction in recent years, as it offers excellent seismic performance and energy conservation and conserves the Chinese tradition.

The use of these products in construction results in a reduction in the percent of materials being sent to landfills, facilitating a significant reduction in environmental pollution. The rising cost of landfill spaces and state mandates to reduce the waste have encouraged the wood waste recovery strategies, leading to growth in recovered wood from deconstruction activities.

Product manufacturers attempt to retrieve both the quality and quantity of the recyclable and reusable materials to reduce the demolition debris and supply low-cost construction materials, which may otherwise be far too expensive. Availability of old structures for deconstruction and increasing labor costs have a major impact on the material prices in this stage.

Green buildings have gained momentum in the construction field as building practices and materials are being inspected for their environmental impact. The stringent regulatory framework, including various policies and regulations, such as The European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR), and certifications, such as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), restructures the market prospect.

Reclaimed Lumber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reclaimed lumber market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Reclaimed Lumber Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. m.; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Flooring Paneling & Siding Beams Furniture Others

Reclaimed Lumber End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. m.; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Residential Commercial Industrial

Reclaimed Lumber Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. m.; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Reclaimed Lumber market include

Vintage Timberworks, Inc.

Carpentier Hardwood Solutions, NV

Imondi Flooring

TerraMai

Jarmak Corporation

Elemental Republic

Olde Wood Ltd.

Trestlewood

True American Grain Reclaimed Wood

Beam and Board, LLC

Altruwood

