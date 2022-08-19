Digital Transformation Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, products, and services to deliver value to customers and employees.

Through digital transformation, organizations can use technology to create new revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. When done right, digital transformation can help organizations become more agile, adaptive, and competitive in the marketplace.

Key Players

  • SAP
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Google Inc.
  • Cognizant
  • Accenture

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, big data and analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The key trends in digital transformation market include the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the increasing need for organizations to reduce costs, the increasing focus on customer experience, and the increasing demand for faster and more efficient services.

Market Segments

By Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

By Organization Size

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Technologies

  • Cloud Computing
  • Big Data and Analytics
  • Mobility/Social Media
  • Cybersecurity
  • AI
  • IoT

By Industrial Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • IT and Telecom
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Education
  • Government and Defense
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Manufacturing

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20102/

