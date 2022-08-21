Occupational English Test ( OET ) for Doctors recognized in Canada

The Occupational English Test (OET) will be accepted as proof of English competency for doctors wishing to migrate to Canada.

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — On the OET website, it is stated that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) will accept OET results from all test formats, including OET Paper-based, OET on Computer, and OET at Home, and that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador (CPSNL) will accept both OET on Paper and OET Computer tests completed at testing locations. The minimum passing grade for each of the four subtests is listed on the CPSBC website as B (350 out of 500), but CPSNL has not yet provided any information. Organizations that accept OET results frequently have a minimum grade requirement of a B. The requirement for B grades in Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking in one sitting, as is, is not yet known, but it is most likely.

As is the case for doctors in nations like the UK and the USA, it is highly likely that B grades in Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking would be required in one sitting. OET tests are good for two years.

International medical graduates (IMGs), who previously had to choose between the IELTS and CELPIP testing systems, will be happy to have OET as an option. OET is thought to be a better option for IMGs as it provides a more career-specific English test, and IELTS is renowned for being challenging, especially for the reading and writing sections.

OET is typically regarded as an excellent choice for IMGs and employers because it makes sure that the candidates’ English skills are strong when placed within a realistic medical context. As a result, both IMGs and the Canadian healthcare system benefit from this development. Although there hasn’t been any new information regarding the acceptance of OET for nurses in Canada, we hope the official is making every effort to ensure their recognition.

For OET, Englingua provides many well-liked training programs for OET ranging from a week to several months. Find out everything about the OET Coaching Jalandhar here.