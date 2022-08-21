Soilless culture lab becomes the starting point for hydroponic experience in primary and secondary schools

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — After the Ministry of Education put forward relevant requirements for the labor education section of primary and secondary school students, soilless cultivation has attracted the attention of major schools and other related institutions, and some have even started to build soilless cultivation laboratories and introduce a series of hydroponics grow equipment for students to better experience and learn.

I believe that many students have never been exposed to soilless cultivation equipment, once introduced, students’ interest in labor education classes will also increase, this planting equipment can show the real knowledge in books, thus increasing students’ desire to explore and curiosity, observation, and hands-on ability will also slowly improve so that they really know “practice is the only criterion to test the truth The truth of “practice is the only criterion of truth”.

Take the DIY hydroponic system, this DIY hydroponic system is equipped with universal wheels, easy to move, and not hindered by space, students in understanding it first to understand its use, I believe that more students will be excited to see it, and the idea of trying to grow vegetables with a hydroponic system, which can not only improve the hands-on ability of students, and as students have more and more knowledge and ability reserves. For hydroponics grow equipment working principle of exploration will not be less, for this reason, and a series of innovative creative ideas, will not achieve the purpose of education.

About Auxgrow

Auxgrow is a dynamic and innovative manufacturer of horticultural lighting and hydroponics grow equipment. Specializing not only in design and customization but also in the production of hydroponic tower gardens with lights, the key is that both ODM and OEM services are available.

Overall, it is very good to have a soilless lab built. The purpose of labor education classes is to let students learn through labor, improve their hands-on skills and stimulate their innovative thinking, and hydroponic labs are one way to achieve this and deserve attention. If you don’t know much about hydroponic systems yet, you can check out https://auxgrow.com/