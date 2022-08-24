Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning Dialight’s 2021 Distributor of the Year Award

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2021 Top Global Sales Distributor of the Year Award from Dialight, a global leader in industrial LED lighting solutions.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Dialight in 2021.

“This award is the result of two close organizations working together to provide their customers with the highest quality products and first-in-class supply chain services,” said Salvatore Pepe, Corporate Vice President and VP Marketing Worldwide, Future Lighting Solutions. “We are thankful for this prestigious award, and we value our 20-year partnership.”

Future Electronics was recognized as the best-performing distributor globally, winning significant new business from existing as well as new Dialight customers. The award was based on combined total sales and sales growth across North America, EMEA and Asia. This is the second time that Future has won the award.

Dialight’s Vice President and General Manager Matt Boudiette presented the award to Future Electronics at the 2022 Electronic Distribution Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year.

“I want to thank Future Electronics for all of their efforts to support and grow our business as our number-one global partner,” Boudiette said. “We’re looking forward to having Future be the Top Dialight Global Sales Distributor again in 2022.”

Dialight’s extensive product portfolio of Discrete LEDs, Circuit Board Indicators, Panel Mount Indicators, and Light Pipes, are ideal status indication solutions for Future’s worldwide industrial, medical, and networking customer base.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

