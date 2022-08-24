Panamax Thrilled to Exhibit at Future Tech Expo and Summit 2022

2022-08-24

Muscat, Oman, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is prepping up to exhibit at the Future Tech Expo & Summit 2022, taking place from 12 – 13 September 2022 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Oman. Team Panamax will be available at the event to showcase our flagship product ‘MobiFin’ – a comprehensive, flexible, and secured digital financial solution featuring Digital KYC Solution, Mobile Money Solution, Digital Payments, and more.

Future Tech is Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke Technology Event. We are extremely excited to meet over 1000 industry experts, decision-makers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academia, and more at the event.

