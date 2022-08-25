Tarps Now® Announces Release of Guide for the Best Uses of Heavy Duty Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational guide focused on providing the marketplace clear guidance on the best applications for the Best Uses of Heavy Duty Tarps and related industrial grade fabrics. The guide includes detailed information on the use of heavy duty material utilized for the manufacturing of Heavy Duty Tarps.

The guide details how heavy duty tarps are designed to provide protection for structures, materials, equipment, vehicles, animals, people and spaces. When the job calls for durability, strength, and weight to help shield against weather, debris, pests, and other hazards, the material weight of tarps is mission critical. Typically, the material weight of a tarp is provided in ounces per square yard. By example, most mesh tarps are relatively lightweight compared to other fabrics because of their porous weave design creating the benefits that it offers, their classification of as heavy duty tarp starts around 10 ounces (oz.) per square yard. For polyethylene (poly) a very light plastic fabric starts being considered Heavy Duty at about 6 oz., where vinyl and canvas tarps are designated heavy duty at approximately 15 oz. per square yard.

A few valuable attributes stand out for a tarp to be considered heavy duty such as its denier or thickness. Most tarp thicknesses are defined in Mils that is described in 1/1000 of an inch. For example, a 6 Mil tarp is 0.006”, and an 18 Mil tarp is 0.018”. Further, there is also a wide spectrum of tarp materials utilized that includes poly, vinyl, clear vinyl, canvas, mesh, hypalon, neoprene, and nylon there will be some variations in what is termed as Heavy Duty for these tarps. If there is a general starting point for some of these materials, a thickness of 12 Mils (0.012”) is where the classification begins for a heavy duty tarp. These tarp materials do get much thicker in many cases depending on the product. For instance, there are poly tarps that are as thick as 24 Mils, canvas tarps up to 30 Mils, Hypalon 35 Mils, neoprene at 40 Mils, mesh 50 Mils, and vinyl 50 Mils thick on the Heavy Duty end.

Product variations include grading for light duty on up to super heavy duty tarp applications, plus a wide range of material weights, thicknesses, specialty features (such as fire retardant, anti-static), and a variety of common and effective colors. Heavy Duty Tarp product applications de3scribed in the guide follow below:

