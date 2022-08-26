Lab Automation Market Analysis And Research Report 2021 to 2028.

Lab Automation Industry Overview

The global lab automation market size was estimated at USD 4.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Lab automation uses technology to substitute or streamline the manual manipulation of processes and equipment. Depending on the workflow of a lab the degree of automation is decided. The extended use of automated instruments is most often observed at academic and research institutes to enhance their productivity and decrease the time spent on various tedious tasks. Additionally, the use of automated instruments by drug discovery units of pharmaceutical companies is further anticipated to automate its research phases extensively, propelling market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Lab Automation Market

The rise in advantages offered by lab automation is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the near future. For clinical laboratories, a paradigm shift from complete manual intervention to lab automation possesses several advantages. Some major advantages include increased productivity, reliable results, safe working conditions, and immense savings on time, space, and cost of tests. Lab automation facilitates the usage of laboratory equipment for monotonous tasks such as labeling tubes and sample verifications, and also helps in reducing and minimizing the physical strain that is caused by manual tasks reducing costs incurred and saving lab space. Thus, various advantages offered by the automated systems are expected to encourage small and large laboratories to adopt these workstations in the near future.

Increase in demand for miniaturization is another factor expected to impact the market growth significantly in the near future. One of the major causes for the implementation of automated systems and workstations at clinical laboratories is to facilitate miniaturization of research processes in order to develop solutions for various complex lab automation tasks for applications such as biotechnology, microbiology, and clinical chemistry among others. Furthermore, miniaturization of these processes facilitates easy expansion, monitoring, and cultivation of cells increasing turn-around times for point of care settings.

Growth in the number of applications of lab automation is expected to fuel market growth in the near future. In the recent past lab, automation has found several applications that have revolutionized laboratory processes that were conventionally carried out by manual intervention. Some of these include applications such as automated chemistry applications, synthetic biology, cell line development, genomics, cellular assays, and drug discovery, among others. Therefore, an increase in the number of clinical applications of automated instruments for labs is anticipated to increase the adoption of lab automation during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market : The global polymerase chain reaction market size was valued at USD 37.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The global polymerase chain reaction market size was valued at USD 37.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Drug Testing Market: The global drug testing market size to be valued at USD 11.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Lab Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lab automation market on the basis of process, automation type, end use, and region:

Lab Automation Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Continuous Flow

Discrete Processing

Lab Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Total Automation Systems

Modular Automation Systems

Lab Automation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Clinical Chemistry Analysis

Photometry & Fluorometry

Immunoassay Analysis

Electrolyte Analysis

Other end-uses

Lab Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

January 2019: Roche launched the cobas pro integrated solutions in all countries accepting CE mark. The product has reset standards for maintenance, efficiency, and reliability by increasing patient satisfaction and lowering the cost of healthcare delivery.

Roche launched the cobas pro integrated solutions in all countries accepting CE mark. The product has reset standards for maintenance, efficiency, and reliability by increasing patient satisfaction and lowering the cost of healthcare delivery. May 2017: Qiagen formed a joint venture with Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., an in-vitro diagnostics company based in Japan.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the lab automation market include:

Qiagen N.V.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio Tek Instruments, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GMBH

Tecan Group Ltd.

Hamilton Company

Hoffmann-La Roche

Order a free sample PDF of the Lab Automation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.